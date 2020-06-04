UBS Group AG Sells 42,032 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

