UBS Group AG Sells 12,635 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,518,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1,072.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

