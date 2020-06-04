UBS Group AG Has $1.08 Million Stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

