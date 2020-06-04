UBS Group AG Sells 29,370 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,066,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,583,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 134,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 368,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $46.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

