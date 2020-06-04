UBS Group AG Sells 2,609 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

UBS Group AG cut its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,727,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000.

Shares of XPH stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

