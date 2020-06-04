UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 63,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,859 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.14. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

