UBS Group AG Purchases 676 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,232,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 59,125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TAK stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.