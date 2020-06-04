Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after buying an additional 2,208,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,462,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,398,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 582,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,173,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

