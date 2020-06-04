UBS Group AG Sells 25,382 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,226.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 303,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 297,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $43.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

