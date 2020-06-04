BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

