UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $493,277. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BCO opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. Brink’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.