UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Tricida worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tricida by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $711,650. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Tricida Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

