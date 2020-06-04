Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.02

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and traded as high as $191.80. Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 78,573 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $185.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.85.

About Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

