SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.
Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.
About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.
