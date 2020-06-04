SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

