YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $21.93. YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

About YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

