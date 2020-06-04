SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1,340.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.