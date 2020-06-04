Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 224 ($2.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 292 ($3.84).

In other news, insider Steven McTiernan bought 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £24,881.78 ($32,730.57). Also, insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £7,596 ($9,992.11). Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,833 shares of company stock worth $9,675,038.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

