President Energy’s (PPC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPC. Panmure Gordon cut shares of President Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. President Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.60 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

