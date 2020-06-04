YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of YNGN stock opened at GBX 705 ($9.27) on Thursday. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,320 ($17.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 768.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

