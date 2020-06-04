Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 60.02 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.22. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

In other Resolute Mining news, insider John Paul Welborn acquired 30,000 shares of Resolute Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51). Also, insider Marthinus (Martin) John Botha acquired 45,455 shares of Resolute Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £454.55 ($597.93). Insiders acquired a total of 145,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,455 in the last 90 days.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

