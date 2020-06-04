Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 590

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOY. HSBC raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.31 ($8.98).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 655.50 ($8.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 560.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.14.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

