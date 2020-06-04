Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ERM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:ERM opened at GBX 863 ($11.35) on Thursday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock has a market cap of $819.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,051.10.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

