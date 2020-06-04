Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,410 ($44.86) price target on the stock. Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,787.73 ($49.83).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,596 ($47.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,453.22. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Simon Patrick Duffy purchased 416 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

