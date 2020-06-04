Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 87.47 ($1.15) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of $378.42 million and a PE ratio of 29.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.78.

In other news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £13,896 ($18,279.40).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.