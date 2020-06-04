Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday.

LON LOOK opened at GBX 25.64 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. Lookers has a 12-month low of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

