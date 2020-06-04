Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of PUR opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. Pure Wafer has a 12-month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.09).
About Pure Wafer
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Wafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Wafer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.