WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.38 ($11.84).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 686.58 ($9.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 585.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 806.51. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

In related news, insider Sandrine Dufour bought 15,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £89,250 ($117,403.31).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

