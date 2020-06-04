Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.25 ($20.71).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,503.50 ($19.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,636.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,340.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 815 ($10.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,758 ($23.13).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

