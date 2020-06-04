Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.25 ($20.71).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,503.50 ($19.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,636.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,340.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 815 ($10.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,758 ($23.13).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Analyst Recommendations for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SkyWest Upgraded at ValuEngine
SkyWest Upgraded at ValuEngine
Kenmare Resources Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Kenmare Resources Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
President Energy’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
President Energy’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
Resolute Mining Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Resolute Mining Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Bodycote PT Raised to GBX 590
Bodycote PT Raised to GBX 590


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report