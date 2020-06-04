Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Monday, May 11th.

LGRS stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.63.

In related news, insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SkyWest Upgraded at ValuEngine
SkyWest Upgraded at ValuEngine
Kenmare Resources Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Kenmare Resources Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
President Energy’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
President Energy’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
Resolute Mining Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Resolute Mining Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Bodycote PT Raised to GBX 590
Bodycote PT Raised to GBX 590


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report