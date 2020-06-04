Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Loungers alerts:

LGRS stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.63.

In related news, insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.