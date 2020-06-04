Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of VANL opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Van Elle has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 60.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.47.
Van Elle Company Profile
