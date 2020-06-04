Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VANL opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Van Elle has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 60.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.47.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

