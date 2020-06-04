Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Signet Jewelers to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.25).

Shares of SIG opened at GBX 251.30 ($3.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.84. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 757.71 ($9.97). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08.

About Signet Jewelers

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SkyWest Upgraded at ValuEngine
SkyWest Upgraded at ValuEngine
Kenmare Resources Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Kenmare Resources Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
President Energy’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
President Energy’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
Resolute Mining Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Resolute Mining Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Bodycote PT Raised to GBX 590
Bodycote PT Raised to GBX 590


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report