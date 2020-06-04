Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Signet Jewelers to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.25).

Shares of SIG opened at GBX 251.30 ($3.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.84. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 757.71 ($9.97). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08.

