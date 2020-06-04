Peel Hunt Boosts XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 3,900

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,920 ($38.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

XPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,585.38 ($47.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,044.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,057.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $607.72 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04).

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

