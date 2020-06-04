Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Given Media Impact Score of -1.85

Media coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a news sentiment score of -1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE:DAL opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.