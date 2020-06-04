Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.78

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $30.80. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 1,939 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

