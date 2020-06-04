WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.00

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.00 and traded as low as $48.84. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 763,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,288,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,623,000 after buying an additional 368,308 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 375,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,811,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,820,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

