Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 22,848 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the average volume of 2,538 call options.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CS. HSBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

