Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.18 and traded as low as $15.20. Gray Television shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN.A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

