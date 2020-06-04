Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.48 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $43.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.44 million and the highest is $46.70 million. Denny’s reported sales of $151.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $305.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.64 million to $317.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.65 million, with estimates ranging from $393.65 million to $426.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Denny’s Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.48 Million
Denny’s Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.48 Million
Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million
Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million
$263.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. This Quarter
$263.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. This Quarter
Costco Wholesale Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Costco Wholesale Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report