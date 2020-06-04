Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $43.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.44 million and the highest is $46.70 million. Denny’s reported sales of $151.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $305.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.64 million to $317.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.65 million, with estimates ranging from $393.65 million to $426.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

