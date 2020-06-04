Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million

Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $33.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.41 million and the highest is $34.48 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $169.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.06 million to $176.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.99 million, with estimates ranging from $201.81 million to $204.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

