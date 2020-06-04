$263.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $263.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.17 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. FBR & Co cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

PAAS stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a PEG ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $71,214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 112,146 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

