Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

COST opened at $306.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $242.50 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

