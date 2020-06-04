Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.
COST opened at $306.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $242.50 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26.
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
