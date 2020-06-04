Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Taubman Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TCO opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $57,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $41,949,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $35,744,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
