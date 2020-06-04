Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Taubman Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

NYSE:TCO opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $57,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $41,949,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $35,744,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

