Piper Sandler Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,513,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after buying an additional 1,069,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

