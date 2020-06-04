HSBC Holdings plc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for HSBC in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HSBC by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HSBC by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HSBC by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

