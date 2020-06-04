Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Irhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.42. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total value of $1,410,027.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,704 shares of company stock worth $18,699,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 789,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,510,000 after buying an additional 198,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.