Zynga Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,906,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 211,561 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 716.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 98,030 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,731.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.