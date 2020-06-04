$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.97) earnings per share.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

IQIYI stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

