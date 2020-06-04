Standard Chartered PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

