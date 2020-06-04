Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE CIEN opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

