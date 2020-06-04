$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post sales of $590,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $740,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $7.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $9.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $668.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.47. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

In other news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kadmon by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.